We will throw you out of court, SC warns Justice Karnan's counsel

We will throw you out of court for making it a habit of mentioning the Justice C S Karnan matter over and over again warned the Supreme Court of India. Justice Karnan, judge of the Calcutta High Court who is evading arrest made a mention through his counsel to urgently hear his plea.

Justice Karnan's counsel had filed a plea seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with a contempt of court case. Justice Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment after he failed to appear or apologise to the SC.

We are saying no and yet you continue to come again and again. You come five times or 20 times. But we are telling you that you are interfering with the process of the court. Every day you are interfering with the process of court.

We are liberal to you. It is for you to understand, we can be liberal and harsh," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, which was hearing a batch of pleas on 'triple talaq', said.

We have asked you to file your petition before the Registry. If Registry passes it, we will hear it. You have got a habit of coming over and over again. If you interfere with the process of law, we can ask you to be thrown out, the bench said.

OneIndia News