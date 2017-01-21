We will fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is very proud of the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu. Modi added that all efforts are being made to fulfill the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

[Also Read: What the Jallikattu draft ordinance states]

"The Union Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu. We will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress," the PM added.

The PM took to his Twitter handle to make these statements. The PM was making a reference to Jallikattu or the bull-taming sport.

The PM during a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam earlier this week had assured that his government would support any effort taken by the state government.

A day after the meeting a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu was prepared by the state government and given to the Centre. The same was cleared by the Centre and now will be placed before the President of India Pranab Mukerjee, who would need to promulgate the ordinance.

OneIndia News