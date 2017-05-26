Highlighting the acheivements on his government since assuming power in 2104, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India must go beyond 'green revolution' and move towards 'evergreen revolution'.

Speaking in Dhemaji, Assam, after laying foundation stone IARI Gogamukh, Modi said adding value to agricultural products was key to grow in food processing industry. He said farmer incomes should dobule by 2022.

"2022 tak hamare kisaano ki aaye dugni honi chahiye. Ab dheere dheere aage badhne ka samay nahi hai (By 2022, the incomes of our farmers should dobule. It is not the time move forward slowly)," he said.

Modi also spoke on coutry's milk production. He said the milk produced per cattle in India was among the lowest in the world, adding that increasing the number of cattle will not solve the problem. The solution to the problem lies in incresing the yeild of cattle, he said.

Modi said infrastructure of the country must be strenghthened by working on 5-ways - Highways, Railways, Waterways, Airways and i-ways.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister inaugurated India longest bridge connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Built on a tributary of the Brahmaputra, the Dhola-Sadia bridge links Dhola in Assam to Sadiya in Arunachal Pradesh.

Asserting the the dream of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fulfilled, Modi said termed the completion of Dhola-Sadia bridge as a 'symbol of revolution'.

OneIndia News