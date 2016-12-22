We did good work for Delhi with Jung: Sisodia

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Delhi government and outgoing Lt Governor Najeeb Jung did "very good work" in the capital despite their bitter turf war, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Despite the bitter-sweet experiences (with the Lt Governor), I can say that we did very good work for Delhi along with Jung," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

"All the best for the future," Sisodia added, shortly after Jung resigned as the Lt Governor of Delhi.

IANS

