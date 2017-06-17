We care about human life, make sure human rights are not violated: Army Chief

At a time when the turmoil in Kashmir is escalating with regular incidents of attack on security forces by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reiterated that the army care about human life.

Rawat added that the army makes sure that human rights are not violated during counter-insurgency programmes.

"We care about human life and make sure human rights are not violated. We believe very strongly in human rights," Rawat said when asked about the volatile situation in the Valley.

Regarding rise in pelting of stones by the youth of Kashmir, the army chief said that the force was trained to handle such situations.

Rawat added that parts of South Kashmir are troublesome. "Necessary actions being taken to ensure situation there is soon brought under control."

Rawat apprised the media about the current situation in the Valley after he inspected the guard of honour at the Passing Out Parade ceremony held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana, to mark the completion of pre-commissioning training of the Flight Cadets belonging to various branches.

During the event, he conferred the ' President's Commission' on behalf of the President of India to 120 graduating trainees of various branches.

The ceremony also included the presentation of ' Wings and Brevets' to Flight Cadets, who successfully completed the Flying and Navigation training respectively.

OneIndia News