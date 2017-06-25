We are facing undeclared emergency in India: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the Emergency imposed on the country 42 years ago on June 25 and said it was the darkest time in the history of India.

Hitting back at Modi over his remarks on Emergency, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Sunday said,''Yes, we remember the emergency. But, also ask PM to remember that we are facing an undeclared emergency.''

He further said,''Emergency was mistake we accept, we learned from mistakes, but while reminding us of those mistakes, learn to correct yourself.''

Modi had earlier said,"No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency. June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective.''

OneIndia News