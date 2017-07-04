WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017 results to be declared soon, how to check

The WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017 results will be declared soon. Once declared it can be checked on the official website.

JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds. The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The questions were of multiple choice. Correct answers have been awarded 2 marks and incorrect answers would result in a loss of half a mark.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BSc Nursing, BPT and BASLP courses in the state. There are about 1, 170 seats available.

How to check WBJEE JENPAUH 2017 results:

Go to wbjeeb.in

Click on JENPAUH

Click on the notification for the results.

Enter details

Download your result

Take a printout

OneIndia News