WBCHSE HSE 12th Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The WBCHSE HSE 12th Result 2017 will be declared today. Students who appeared for WB Class 12th exams from schools affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have waited 61 days for the results.

WBCHSE HSE 12th Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The results will be announced on the official website following a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha. The results are expected to be announced by 10 am. The results however would show on the website only by 10.30 am. Results can be seen at wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

How to check WBCHSE HSE 12th Result 2017:

  • Go to official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
  • Click WB Board 12th Results 2017
  • Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Submit
  • Results will be displayed
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

west bengal, results, students, examinations

Other articles published on May 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...