WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow, check at 10 am here

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Results 2017 will be declared tomorrow (Saturday), May 27 at 9 am. Students can check their results on the official website from 9 am onwards.

WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Result

The mark sheets will be distributed from 10 am onwards on Saturday. The results are available at wbresults.nic.in from 10 am onwards.

Earlier reports were doing rounds that West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik exams results Result 2017 will be announced in mid-May.

How to check BBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Results 2017:

  • Go to the official website of the WBBSE wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
  • Click on the notification for the 2017 results.
  • Select "Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)
  • Enter your details
  • Download
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

west bengal, results, students, examinations

Other articles published on May 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...