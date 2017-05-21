WBBSE 10th result 2017 to be declared this week

The WBBSE 10th results 2017 will be declared this week. The board will announce the West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2017 in the last week of May.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2017 in the last week of May. "WBBSE is expected to declare WBBSE Class 10 results 2017 and WBBSE Class 12 results 2017 in the last week of May," said an official.

The WBBSE Class 10 Exams were held from February 22 to March 3. Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2017.

How to check WBBSE 10th result 2017:

Login to wbresults.nic.in

Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

Click submit

Your results will be flashed on the screen.

Download the results

Take a printout

OneIndia News