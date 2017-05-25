WBBSE 10th result 2017 to be declared on May 27, here is how to check

The WBBSE 10th result 2017 will be declared on May 27. The results would be declared by the West Bengal board. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 10 examination.

Students can check results on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Class 10 Exams were held from February 22 to March 3. Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2017.

How to check WBBSE 10th result 2017:

Login to wbresults.nic.in

Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

Click submit

Your results will be flashed on the screen.

Download the results

Take a printout

