WB: Two TMC leaders shot dead, 16 arrested

Howrah (WB), Jun 17: Two local leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC), who were brothers, were shot dead separately in Howrah district, the police said on Saturday.

The gunmen killed Shahjahan near his house at Ghoraberia and his brother Sheikh Saleem at Mundeswari river ferry ghat almost at the same time on Friday.

Two persons including a woman were also injured when the assailants fired on Sheikh Saleem. They have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Altogether 16 persons have been arrested in connection with the double murder since yesterday and arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Mukul Roy and Sultan Ahmed today visited the house of the brothers.

PTI