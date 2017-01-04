WB: TMC workers block NH-2 in protest against Bandyopadhyay's arrest

The Trinamool Congress workers on Wednesday blocked National Highway 2 near Asansol, West Bengal, in protest against their MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest, said reports.

West Bengal: TMC workers block NH-2 near Asansol in protest against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Vehicles stranded. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Bandyopadhyay was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. TMC has come out in support of their leader and taken to streets in protest.

"Sudip da is absolutely fine. He is confident, he is healthy and he is happy. We are going to Delhi tomorrow. By doing all this, you cannot stop TMC and Mamata Banerjee," Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday

Bandyopadhyay alleged that the arrest was the result of political vendetta against him and the TMC by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Last week the CBI arrested actor-turned-TMC MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Also, Pal's daughter Sohini appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time.

OneIndia News