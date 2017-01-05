WB: TMC denies its role in unleashing violence against BJP supporters, establishments

Kolkata, Jan 5: A day after West Bengal witnessed large-scale violence -- the target of which was mostly BJP supporters and offices and allegedly carried out by Trinamool Congress cadres--the ruling party in the state has denied its role in any wrongdoing on Thursday.

"We don't support any such attack on any party's office. Why will we spoil our name? The BJP is a small and insignificant force in WB," Saugata Roy of TMC told ANI on Thursday.

After TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley Chit Fund case, several violent incidents were reported from across the state on Wednesday.

From Kolkata to Durgapur, untoward episodes were reported from across WB. Three BJP offices were set on fire in Dum Dum, Kolkata.

Shops owned by BJP cadres and supporters were torched in Digha. A BJP office was also ransacked in Durgapur. In fact, the Kolkata residence of BJP MP Babul Supriyo, where his parents live, was gheraoed by TMC workers raising slogans.

The Crime Bureau of Investigation has also arrested TMC MP Tapas Pal for his involvement in Rose Valley Chit Fund case, involving several crores. The Chief Minister of WB and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the arrests were carried out on the behest of the Centre as her party opposed Narendra Modi government on the issue of demonetisation.

