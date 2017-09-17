WB: Three wagons of goods train derail near Dhupguri

Three wagons of a goods train jumped off the track near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, disrupting rail traffic.

Three empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district at 3. 30 PM, North East Frontier Railway CPRO told ANI.

Crane at site,wagons will be re-railed shortly. Normal running of trains continuing unhampered: North East Frontier Railway CPRO #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017

He said traffic on down rail track, close to the railroad on which the train derailed, has resumed.

Efforts are on to restore traffic on the up rail track from which the goods train jumped off, he added.

Meanwhile, a passenger train crashed into an auto rickshaw at an unarmed rail crossing in Srikona, Assam on Sunday killing three people in the rickshaw, a news report said.

According to railway sources, a Guwahati to Silchar passenger train rammed the auto-rickshaw while it was passing the rail-crossing leaving two people dead on the spot.

OneIndia News