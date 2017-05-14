WB: Polling in 7 municipalities, including four in Darjeeling hills, begins today

Election to seven municipalities in West Bengal, including four in Darjeeling hills, began on Sunday with opposition accusing Trinamool Congress of resorting to 'strong arm tactics' and demanding a free and fair poll.

Pujali: Election to seven municipalities in West Bengal, including four in Darjeeling hills take place today pic.twitter.com/9y93p0rgSM — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

The elections in seven municipalities is expected to set the ground for the 2018 panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.

The seven civic bodies that underwent to polls are, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik Notified Area Authority in the Hills besides Domkal in Murshidabad, Pujali in South 24-Parganas, and Raiganj in North Dinajpur.

Election to municipalities of Darjeeling, will decide who will rule in the hills which is a stronghold of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha-BJP alliance for last one decade.

