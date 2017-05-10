WB police arrive in Chennai to arrest Justice C S Karnan, but where is he?

A team of policemen from Kolkata have arrived in Chennai to arrest Justice C S Karnan. The five-member team arrived in the city to execute orders of the Supreme Court that sentenced Justice Karnan to six months imprisonment. The team of policemen arrived at the Chennai Commissioner's office on Wednesday and held talks with the local police.

Justice Karnan, a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court flew down to Chennai on Tuesday hours before the Supreme Court sentenced him to prison. Justice Karnan who held a press conference in Chennai yesterday is currently not at the government guest house where he had checked in on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that Justice Karnan is yet to vacate the room but may have left to Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh. However, no confirmation on the same could be received. On Tuesday Justice Karnan boarded a flight to Chennai with police escort hours before he was sentenced to imprisonment. He went missing soon after he held a press conference in Chennai. Justice C S Karnan was escorted out of his plush apartment in Kolkatta by a team of Bidhannagar police officers for a 6.15 am IndiGo flight to Chennai on Tuesday. The same policemen were later directed by the DGP to arrest the judge.

In Chennai, Justice Karnan was not available at his Greenways Road home which he has forcefully retained despite being transferred to Calcutta high court. Protocol and security personnel attached to him were reportedly sent away.

OneIndia News