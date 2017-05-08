WB: Massive blast at TMC office, 1 killed and three others injured

Burdwan, May 8: One person was reportedly killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a massive blast that took place at Trinamool Congress Party office at Aushgram in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday around 6 pm.

However, the administration did not confirm the death.

Based on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police also launched a probe into the matter. No arrest has been made yet, said reports.

According to a TMC worker, some unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a bomb at the office, while the locals alleged that some people were trying to make a bomb inside the office during which it accidentally exploded.

Following the incident, a tense situation was observed in the entire office area.

