WB: Mamata says no crude bomb manufacturing will be allowed in Birbhum

Bolpur (West Bengal), May 22: In a stern warning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday instructed the police to step up vigilance and check bomb manufacturing, particularly, in sensitive areas of Birbhum district, where crude bomb-making related explosions have occurred.

"Please pay attention. No bomb manufacturing will be allowed. Rescue whatever arms are there," Banerjee told the police here at an administrative review meeting.

Last month, nine persons were killed in crude bomb explosions following clashes between two groups in Labpur.

The Chief Minister also asserted that no hooliganism will be allowed.

"No hooliganism will be allowed nor will we allow anyone to wrest control of an area by muscle power, by sword wielding," said Banerjee in an apparent reference to the Ram Navami rallies held by RSS-backed outfits where participants were seen brandishing swords.

She mentioned Nanur and Parui as being "sensitive" areas.

Alleging that some patients from outside create a problem in Rampurhat (hospital), the Trinamool Congress supremo ordered the police and district administration to consider setting up police camp outside the hospital for added security.

"Some patients who come from outside create a problem. Do think about setting up a police camp outside the hospital as it is along the Jharkhand border," she told the police officers.

Banerjee also instructed the hospital authorities to maintain proper contact details of the patients admitted to the hospital from other states.

"Record of patient/families address should be maintained so that information can be provided. Their permanent address, current residential address should be recorded," she said.

--IANS

sgh/ssp/ahm/vt