WB: Dubai-Kolkata Emirates flight suffers bird hit while landing

West Bengal, May 8: A Dubai-Kolkata Emirates flight encountered a bird strike while landing at Kolkata airport on Monday.

An airline spokesperson said all passengers are safe and no casuality has been reported, while the aircraft's engine has been damaged.

"The Emirates plane landed at 7.53 am and reported a bird hit at 10:23 am. The bird remains were found on one of the wings of the aircraft," said Atul Dixit, Director, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

Dixit also added that no bird remains were found on the runway and it is suspected that the incident happened en route the airport. Before the aircraft resumes its return leg of the journey it will be examined for airworthiness, said Dixit. A response from the airline on the incident and on the number of passengers onboard is awaited.

It may be recalled that a few days back, a similar incident was reported from the same Kolkata airport. An Air India flight from Delhi, carrying 254 passengers on board had also suffered a bird hit while landing at the airport. The aircraft involved in the incident was Boeing 787-8. More details awaited.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)