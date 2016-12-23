WB: CPI(M) leader arrested on charges of rape

A CPI (M) leader was arrested for allegedly raping a homeless woman, whom he had given refuge.

Kolkata, Dec 23: A Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly raping a homeless woman, police said on Friday.

"Raisuddin Mollah, the zonal secretary of CPI(M) in South 24 Parganas' Mathurapur block-1, gave refuge to a homeless woman in a local party office one year ago. The leader allegedly raped the woman several times taking advantage of her situation," Kaushik Kundu, the officer in-charge of Mathurapur police station said.

Police have arrested Mollah based on the complaint lodged by the victim on Thursday night.

The CPI-M leader has, however, denied all allegations and termed it a conspiracy hatched by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"The accused has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody," the officer added.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2016, 15:18 [IST]
