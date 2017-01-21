WB: Business meet defies demonetisation; attracts huge investment

The Bengal Global Business Summit proved to be a huge success, as it attracted over Rs 2 lakh crore investment proposal.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, Jan 21: The two-day Bengal Global Business Summit organised by the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 2,35,290 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in Kolkata on Saturday.

Addressing delegates on the concluding day of the meet, Banerjee said the manufacturing sector netted investment commitment of Rs 61,765 crore.

WB business meet
Bengal Global Business Summit concluded on Friday

Among other major sectors, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises attracted business proposals of Rs 50,710 crore, urban development got Rs 46,600 crore and transport Rs 38,801 crore.

"Despite demonetisaiton, a sum of Rs 2,35,290 crore has been committed during the summit," Banerjee said.

She said the state received over Rs 4.93 lakh crore of investment proposals during the previous two summits in 2015 and 2016.

"Out of that, already over 40 percent has been implemented," Banerjee said.

IANS

Read more about:

west bengal, kolkata, business, global, meet, chief minister, mamata banerjee, investment, demonetisation

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 12:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 