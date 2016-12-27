WB: 3 youth Congress workers arrested for trying to forcibly enter BJP office

Kolkata, Dec 27: Three youth Congress activists were on Monday arrested after they forcibly tried to enter the West Bengal BJP office during a protest rally against demonetisation, the police said.

State Youth Congress president Arindam Bhattacharya on Monday led a protest rally outside BJP state headquarters protesting against the demonetisation move of the Centre.

An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt during the rally.

According to the police, the youth Congress activists tried to enter the lane where the BJP office is located.

"When they tried to forcibly enter the lane where the office is located and cross the police barricade, we used force to disperse the crowd. We have arrested three youth Congress activists," a police officer said. The three activists were later released.

