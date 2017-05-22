Water tanker scam: ACB summons Kapil Mishra to join probe

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra on Monday was summoned by Delhi's Anti Corruption Bureau and asked him to join the probe in alleged Rs 400 crore water tanker scam.

Speaking in this regard, Delhi ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena said that it has called Kapil Mishra for quizzing at 11 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, the state ACB has summoned Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's political adviser Vaibhav Patel in the alleged water tanker scam.

It is to recall that Kapil Mishra has recorded his statement with the ACB on May 11, after he submitted evidence in support of his allegations.

But when Patel was questioned regarding the same, he denied his involvement in the scam. Patel and Ashish Talwar names were given to the ACB by Mishra stating that duo is close of Kejriwal and was responsible for the delay in the water tank scam.

The ACB has called Kapil for cross questioning after Patel denied his involvement.

The water tanker scam is the Rs 400 crore scam involving alleged partiality shown in the allotment of contracts to private water tanker operators supplying water to the areas that fall outside the Delhi Jal Board's network. The scam took place under the UPA government in the city.

OneIndia News