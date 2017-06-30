Water level at 91 per cent in 91 major reservoirs

The 91 major reservoirs in the country continued to report 19 per cent of its total capacity for the second week in a row.

The Union water resources ministry said the reservoirs -- including the Nagarjuna Sagar, Indira Sagar and Bhakra dams -- contained 29.665 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water for the week ending today.

The fresh water level is 126 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year and 91 per cent of the decadal average, the ministry said in a statement.

Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu reported lesser storage vis-a-vis last year.

Reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh have reported equal storage. Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Karnataka have recorded better storage, the ministry also said.

OneIndia News