Watch a movie at just Rs 200 in Karnataka but with a catch, govt introduces cap

The Karnataka government on Tuesday passed orders to cap ticket prices in cinema halls including multiplexes across the state. With the state government's order, the maximum price of a ticket irrespective of the cinema hall is capped at Rs 200. The announcement was made by the Chief minister during the annual budget but the official order was passed only on Tuesday.

While the order brings joys to cinemagoers, there are a few catches you might want to keep in mind. The Rs 200 cap is excluding taxes, the theatre will levy additional taxes over and above the cap. Price limiting of Rs 200 will not apply to gold class screens, IMAX or 4DX halls. The theatre owners have a free hand to decide the prices of these luxury tickets. The cap on pricing will apply to movies of all languages screened in Karnataka. The state government's orders comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah watched a movie in the gold class hall of a multiplex.

The order that was supposed to have been signed in April was delayed due to a memorandum by multiplex owners. Those multiplexes that house gold class screens appealed to the government to reconsider the cap on luxury seating. After examining the plea, the government has decided to exempt gold class, IMAX and special screens like 4DX from the Rs 200 price capping.

OneIndia News