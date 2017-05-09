Watch how this lake in Hassan caught fire

A fire was noticed on a patch of a lake near Dodda Basavanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan city. The incident has left residents shocked. The lake is close to a terminal of the Hindustan Petrol Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) in the industrial area.

Immediately after the fire was noticed, residents informed the police and the fire department about the same. The locals were noticeably angry and blamed poor handling of effluents by HPCL terminal as a cause for the fire.

#WATCH: Fire rages on a patch of a lake near Dodda Basavanahalli in Hassan, Karnataka. (May 8) pic.twitter.com/u9g45HlcJ9 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 9, 2017

According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board K.V. Shivakumar, the deposits of petrol and diesel may have been the reason for the fire.It seems empty tankers that carry petrol and diesel are washed in the lake, he also said.

As the density of petrol and diesel is less than water, the particles of the fossil fuel float on the surface causing fire, the officer also added.

The incident comes in the wake of the Bellandur lake in Bengaluru catching fire. The lake grabbed headlines in May of 2015, when yellowish flames arose from the toxic froth that had accumulated in the lake.

Couple of weeks ago the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered closure of 30 polluting industries around the Bellandur lake.

The lake has become a dumping ground for illegal debris and is known for its toxic froth. The lake has caught fire earlier too due to flammable toxic waste that is dumped in it.

OneIndia News