Was there a second assassin in the killing of Mahatma Gandhi?

Was there a fourth bullet fired on Mahatma Gandhi? A petition in the Supreme Court states that there was a second assassin involved in the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

Though the police went by the theory that three bullets were fired upon him, was there a fourth bullet also which was fired by someone apart from Nathuram Godse?

These questions are among several which have been raised in a petition before the Supreme Court with a plea that there is a compelling need to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder of the Mahatma by constituting a new Commission of Inquiry.

The petition also raises questionsabout the investigation into Gandhi's murder, suggesting it was one of the biggest cover-ups in history and also questioning whether there was any basis to blame Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for it.

The petition by Dr Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat, Mumbai, has claimed that the Justice J L Kapur Commission of Inquiry set up in 1966 had not been able to unearth the entire conspiracy that culminated in the killing of the Father of the Nation.

Phadnis has also questioned the three bullet theory relied upon by various courts of law to uphold the conviction of accused, including Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, who were hanged to death on November 15, 1949, while Savarkar was given the benefit of doubt due to lack of evidence.

OneIndia News