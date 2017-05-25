Was Saharanpur clash staged by a political party for Rs 30 lakh?

The role of a political party has come under the scanner for orchestrating the Sahranpur violence. A report by the Intelligence Bureau states that the May 5 was part of a larger conspiracy to embarrass the government in Uttar Pradesh.

On May 5 violence had broken out in Sahranpur, UP when a procession by Thakurs to mark the birth anniversary of 16th-century Rajput king Maharana Pratap, entered Jatav settlements.

Sources say that they do not rule out the protests being stage-managed. A certain amount of money had been paid off to stage the violence, investigators also question. An amount of Rs 30 lakh was spent on staging the violence by a particular political party, it is also suspected.

The Intelligence Bureau has been collecting information and leads regarding the incident. It was triggered at the behest of a political party to embarrass the government in UP, an officer informed.

Moreover the persons who triggered it off wanted the same to become a chain reaction across UP, the officer also noted.

The flare-up began on May 5 when Dalits objected to the procession being carried out by the Thakurs and Rajputs. One Thakur youth was killed in the clashes and this led to the homes of 50 Dalits being torched.

OneIndia News