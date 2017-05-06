Was Nirbhaya's juvenile rapist radicalised: Authorities thought so

When the juvenile who raped and murdered Nirbhaya was taken to reformative home where he spent three years, he had turned extremely religious. He grew a beard and began offering namaz five times a day. It was during the last year of his stay he shared the room with an accused in the high court blast. On Friday, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence awarded to four persons in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

The authorities began worrying that the juvenile who was the most brutal of all the accused in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case may have been radicalised. He was immediately shifted out of the room. During his stay at the home, he took up cooking. He would say that he liked to cook.

After his release from jail, he was taken away to a place in south India. The authorities feared that he may be lynched and hence he be taken away to an entirely different region. He first worked at a road side eatery and then was given a job at a hotel.

The owner of the hotel in South India does not know about him. The authorities have done everything possible to keep his identity a secret. It is a very sensitive case and there is a lot of anger particularly against this juvenile. If word spreads out there is no doubt he would be lynched irrespective of the place he is in.

OneIndia News