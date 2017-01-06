WARNING: ‘Indian Mujahideen 2.0’ likely, says IB

Intelligence Bureau officials suspect that there would be a culmination of several like-minded radical forces from across the country to form a home-grown terrorist outfit, since the downfall of the Indian Mujahideen has created a vacuum.

IB officials say that there is sufficient indication that shows that coming together of various disgruntled elements of different groups to form a home grown jihadi outfit.

The IB officer confirms that the formation of an 'IM version 2.0' is not ruled out. "The formation of this outfit would be led by the Students Islamic Movement of India which has been making several efforts in the recent past. Two jail breaks at Khandwa and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were aimed at creating a new outfit," he says.

IB officials add that the SIMI is also looking for disgruntled elements from across the country. Programmes are being held in parts of Kerala too to rope in operatives. They are also in touch with some elements who are considered to be part of the Zakir Naik-run Islamic Research Foundation.

SIMI went on to become the Indian Mujahideen, is making all attempts at a revival. Officials add say that Riyaz Bhatkal, one of the IM founders too is in touch with operatives in India. Riyaz who is believed to be in Karachi, Pakistan, has been speaking about a revival for long.

