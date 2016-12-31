War in the Parivar ends, Samajwadi Party revokes Akhilesh’s expulsion

In less than 24 hours of announcing expulsion of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister from the Samajwadi party, the decision has been removed. Shivpal Singh Yadav took to twitter to announce Mulayam Singh's decision to revoke expulsion of AKhilesh YAdav and Ram gopal Yadav from the party. The move comes after Azam Khan met the father-son duo separately on Saturday.

The show of strength that Akhilesh Yadav put together on Saturday morning when he called for a meeting of MLAs and MLCs seems to have translated into the support he enjoys within the party. Over 190 MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting called for by Akhilesh while just about 20 plus leaders met Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party office. Leaders like Azam Khan attempting to bring about unity in the party succeeded by convincing both leaders of the repercussions of a split when polls are around the corner.

While it was party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who announced the expulsion directly on Friday, Shivpal Yadav was chosen to announce the revoking of the decision. Ram Gopal Yadav who stood firmly by Alkhilesh was also taken back into the party. The SP now is attempting to put up a united front and will go ahead with its key meet on Sunday.

The list of candidates that led to the fight between Akhilesh and Mulayam singh Yadav in the first place will now be decided after discussions. Amar Singh's position has most certainly weakened in the party post Mulayam's decision to revoke expulsion of his son and Ram Gopal Yadav.

OneIndia News