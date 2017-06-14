War is no solution, says Salman Khan on Indo-Pak tension

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday while busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight he said war is no solution.

While interacting with the media, Khan said that the India Pakistan war has only affected the lives and families. Hoping for better relationship between the two countries, Khan said that we need to think about our soldiers first and war is not the solution. Khan also said that those political leaders who declare wars should be sent to borders to fight.

Even Khan's brother Sohail Khan who was also present during the promotion said that, war is negative emotion. "Any conflict can be resolved only by discussing it across the table," he said.

Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid. The movie is about Indo-Chinese relations.

OneIndia News