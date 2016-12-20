Wanted criminal Sher Khan arrested in Mathura

The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal from Mathura railway station in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Sher Khan was arrested following a tip-off.

New Delhi, Dec 20: A Delhi Police Special Cell team on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal from Mathura railway station, police said.

"The arrest of Sher Khan took place at around 4 a.m. following a tip-off," the police said.

The investigation team had received information on Khan who was to meet somebody at the railway station, police said.

Khan was a wanted under Mcoca (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) in a case since 2013. He was earlier arrested by the Rajasthan Police but had managed to escape while being shifted from one jail to another.

