Want to turn 'brain-drain' into 'brain-gain': PM

Bengaluru, Jan 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru. Modi said that over 30 million Indians live abroad leaving their footprints all over the world.

Adressing at the inauguration of 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru, Modi said NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions to their chosen fields. He further said that the Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values.

Security of all Indians abroad is top priority. Hum passport ka colour nahi dekhte khoon ka rishta dekhte hain: PM at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas pic.twitter.com/KHOUidbHEZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

''Remittance of close to 69 billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy'', Modi said.

OneIndia News