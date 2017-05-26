Let us build a New India: PM Modi in Guwahati

Prime Minister Modi on Friday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party's pan-India festival in Guwahati district of Assam and highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance's three year rule.

Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards people of country, that they let us form a Govt, gave me opportunity as a 'pradhan sevak': PM pic.twitter.com/1iPEPzlGeq — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

While addressing, Modi said,''By 2022, we want to double our farmers' income. Through 'Sampada Yojana' we want to ensure value addition of agri-products.''

He further said,''Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards people of country, that they let us form a Government, gave me opportunity as a 'pradhan sevak'.''

Modi launched agro-marine processing scheme SAMPADA to promote food processing and create job opportunities for the youth. Urging the youth of the North-East to take advantage of the scheme, the prime minister said, "The North-East will be the new engine for a new India and the term NE will mean new economy, new energy and new empowerment."

He also said that People became a part of administration in these three years and came forward with LPG subsidy themselves.

Earlier today, Modi inaugurated 9.15-km India's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge on the Brahmaputra at Sadiya. Modi also laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati to be set up at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district.

The bridge built at a cost of Rs 2,056 crore is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea link. The length of the bridge, including viaducts, is 9.15 km with 7.3 km approach road from the Dhola side and 12.5 km from Sadia side. The carriageway width is three lanes (10.5 metre).

The bridge is an engineering marvel and is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60 tonne battle tank, a release by Dalmia Cement, which supplied the construction material, said in Guwahati.

The company supplied 17,000 tonnes of cement for the bridge which connects Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, said a release from the cement company.

Steel Authority of India Limited was the largest and main supplier of steel for constructing the bridge. It supplied around 90 per cent or around 30,000 tonnes of steel.

OneIndia News