Want to be a Green Warrior: Use BBMP Green app to plant saplings in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will plant at least 10 lakh saplings during the monsoon this year. A mobile app called BBMP Green has been launched to help people source saplings without any hassles.

Through this app, citizens can raise a request forany number of saplings and what is more important is that it is free. The BBMP's forest wing has identified 16 tree species and people can choose from the list.

The list includes native varieties like pongemia, jamun, champaka, neem, simarouba, mahagony, wild almond, tapasi, gooseberry and bahunia. Each volunteer can place a request for up to 50 saplings per species.

According to BBMP Mayor, Padmavathi, a park in every ward has been designated to store and identify tree saplings. Through the app citizens would be intimated. While the first message would give out the registration number, the second one will be regarding where the user can collect the saplings.

The citizens would need to show the SMS to collect the free saplings from the park authorities. Once you plant the saplings, photographs of the same can be clicked and sent to the BBMP. Photos of the saplings at 3/6/12 months will have be clicked and sent to the BBMP following which a "Green Warrior" certificate will be awarded.

OneIndia News