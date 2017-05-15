WannaCry ransomware: Watch this CERT-In session to know how you can prevent attack

With WannaCry, a ransomware threatening to cripple normal life, the government of India has decided to hold sessions on preventing it. The Computer Emergency Response Team of India will hold a session on "Prevention of WannaCry Ransomware Threat" at 11 AM on Monday. The same will be webcast live on webcast.gov.in/cert-in.

In mass e-mails, messages and phone calls, the department of public relations of the union government, has requested citizens to take part in the awareness program. "The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has issued an advisory regarding prevention of this threat. In view of high damage potential of the ransomware, a webcast has been arranged to create awareness among users/organisations," a mail read.

"It has been reported that a new ransomware named as "WannaCry" is spreading widely. WannaCry encrypts the files on infected Windows systems. This ransomware spreads by exploiting vulnerable Windows Systems. Please do tune into the broadcast to learn more and protect yourself," says the mail. There have been 75,000 ransomware attacks in 99 countries on Friday. Ransomware attacks have been targeting organisations across the world. A majority of the attacks targeted Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan.

OneIndia News