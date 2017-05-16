WannaCry Ransomware attack: Indian banking sector to be the next victim

The Cyber security expert on Tuesday said that the WannaCry Ransomware is now trying to attack banking sectors.

While speaking to media, Subhamangala, Cyber Security expert said that so far there are so many states which has been affected with this malware. He further said that our banks may be affected in a couple of hours. ''We are expecting it and have informed the banks, since most of our ATMs run on the windows operating system which is the operating system effected by WannaCry," Subhamangala added.

In India, so far the WannaCry ransomware cyber attack has affected computers in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

On Monday, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the malware will not impact India much. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India had asked all banks to put in place a software update at ATMs to protect their systems from WannaCry ransomware that has attacked payment systems across the world. There are around 2.25 lakh ATMs in country of which 60% run on the outdated Windows XP.

The cyber attack has been deemed as the biggest in history even as IT specialists suggest that the cyber criminals responsible have not made much monetary benefits.

OneIndia News