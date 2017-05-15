Avoid your ATM until RBI updates it to beat WannaCry ransomware

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday had asked all banks to put in place a software update at ATMs to protect their systems from WannaCry ransomware that has attacked payment systems across the world.

According to a report by TOI, the RBI has asked banks to update specific Windows patches on ATMs urgently and not to operate ATM machines unless updates are in place.

In India, Four computers in a panchyat office at Waynad in Kerala have been suspected to be hit by WannaCry the ransomware. It was also reported at West Midnapore also at the State Electricity Distribution Company.

On Saturday, 102 computer systems of the Andhra Pradesh police were hacked and a Nissan Renault plant production was halted because of the malware.

According to reports, around there are around 2.25 lakh ATMs in country of which 60% run on the outdated Windows XP.

However, ATM operators have denied that there was any threat to customer information and that could lead to theft of money from ATMs.

