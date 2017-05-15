WannaCry attacks: CERT-In suggests anti-ransomware measures

India's cyber security agency has given a list of things that you can do to prevent WannaCry ransomware, the extortion cyber attack. Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) held a session to counter the attack which was webcast on Monday.

Here is what you can do to protect your data

- Check regularly for the integrity of the information stored in the databases.

- Regularly check the contents of backup files of databases for any unauthorised encrypted contents of data records.

- Do not open attachments in unsolicited emails even if they come from people in your contact list.

-Never click on a URL contained in an unsolicited email, even if the link seems benign.