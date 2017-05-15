WannaCry attacks: CERT-In suggests anti-ransomware measures

India's cyber security agency has given a list of things that you can do to prevent WannaCry ransomware, the extortion cyber attack. Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) held a session to counter the attack which was webcast on Monday.
Here is what you can do to protect your data
- Check regularly for the integrity of the information stored in the databases.
- Regularly check the contents of backup files of databases for any unauthorised encrypted contents of data records.
- Do not open attachments in unsolicited emails even if they come from people in your contact list.
-Never click on a URL contained in an unsolicited email, even if the link seems benign.
"Do not pay the ransom"
The most important advisory by the CERT-In stated that individuals or organisations are not encouraged to pay the ransom as this does not guarantee files will be released. "Report such instances of fraud to CERT-In and law enforcement agencies," it said. "In cases of genuine URLs, close out the email and go to the organisation's website directly through the browser," they added.
How ransomware spreads
WannaCry encrypts the files on infected Windows systems. This ransomware spreads by using a vulnerability in implementations of server message block in Windows systems. It said that the ransomware called 'WannaCry' or 'WannaCrypt' encrypts the computer's hard disk drive and then spreads laterally between computers on the same local area network (LAN). The ransomware also spreads through malicious attachments to emails
Extensions of the ransomware
This exploit is named as ETERNALBLUE. A cyber ransomware is a type of malicious software that blocks access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid through the online medium. 'WannaCry' encrypts files with the following extensions, appending.WCRY to the end of the file name like .lay6, .sqlite3, .sqlitedb, .accdb, .java and .docx among others.
What is CERT-In?
The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) is the nodal agency to combat hacking, phishing and to fortify security- related defences of the Indian Internet domain. It is the country's cyber security agency and it has alerted Internet users against damaging activities of a strong and globally active ransomware virus.