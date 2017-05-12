Wall collapse in Bharatpur: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje meets the injured

Jaipur, May 12: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday visited Bharatpur and inquired about the health of those injured in the wall collapse incident that left 26 people dead.

Raje told reporters that the government will conduct survey of all the marriage homes across the state to ensure that safety and security measures are being followed properly. It will be also checked that no illegal marriage home is functional.

The chief minister condoled the deaths in the incident and said action against those found guilty will be taken.

Raje said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the death and the Centre has also announced compensation for the victims, apart from the state government."

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government ordered an inquiry into the wall collapse incident while the police registered a case against the hall owner who is absconding.

As many as 26 people died when a nearly 12-foot-high wall of a marriage hall collapsed following a storm accompanied by rains in Bharatpur district on Wednesday night.

The wedding hall was operating without permission from the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation.

