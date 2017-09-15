VTU tweaks reevaluation norms for CBCS: Check new rules here

The VTU has tweaked its reevaluation norms. The decision was taken after it was found that several engineering students part of the CBCS were failing after the reevaluation process.

The new norms state that if the reevaluation marks are less than what a student had scored originally, the original marks will be retained. The university issued a notification last week after the decision was taken at a board of studies meeting. The new system will be come into effect with the June/July 2017 examination, the results of which were announced by the university in the last week, and will be applicable to both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation from Monday.

As per the earlier rule, marks issued after the re-evaluation were being considered final without taking into account those obtained in the first valuation.

There are 1.2 lakh students studying in CBCS courses in the first and second years for the 2016-2017 academic year. Rahul R., a second year CBCS student, said that this would benefit them and would encourage more students to apply for re-evaluation.

OneIndia News