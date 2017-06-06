VTU time table 2017: Available here now after postponement

The VTU was forced to put off its BE exams amidst an inordinate delay in the re-evaluation of answer scripts. Exams for all semesters, including the final one, have been rescheduled, VTU said.

While the results of the 'odd' semester exams, held in December 2016, were declared in May 2017, the results of a large number of students who had applied for revaluation have not been announced.

Students had complained that they have not been given the option to apply for revaluation.

The Registrar (Evaluation) of the university said the final year BE exams, which were scheduled to start on June 5, had been rescheduled to June 12. Exams for first to six semesters would commence on June 23. All exams, including undergraduate and postgraduate, theory, project, viva, and practicals, would be completed by July 31.

Vice-Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University Karisiddappa said the development of the university's software took longer than expected. "Once the software was ready, teachers were unable to come for evaluation duty as classes for the next semester had started," he had said last week.

VTU time table 2017:

OneIndia News