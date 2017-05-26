VTU 7th semester results 2017: Where have the marks vanished?

There appears to be a lot of confusion surrounding the VTU 7th semester results 2017. Many students from the engineering colleges affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), who appeared for their 7th semester exams in December 2016, have still not got their full results.

There have been complaints that despite the university announcing the results for the odd semester exams two weeks back, there are several instances in which individual subject marks are missing. This has caused a great deal of concern considering the university has already called for the revaluation of the papers despite many not receiving all subject marks.

Many students have been complaining that in some subjects the column reads, "result withheld," while in the final result section it says, "to be announced." To add to the confusion many students have already gone ahead and paid for the revaluation of the papers although they have not received their full marks.

The VTU is reporting such a problem for the first time despite it having a digital evaluation system in place. Students have expressed anguish that there has been such confusion at a time when the semester exams are fast approaching in June as per the timetable.

The university has assured the students that they can take issue with the registrar evaluation. When the Vice Chancellor was asked what the university was doing about the problem, he said that the issues relating to those students facing the problem will be taken up. Students even asked if the university had misplaced the internal marks list as a result of which the result was being withheld.

VTU architecture Result 2017 awaited:

The students are also awaiting an announcement on the architecture results. These students wrong the exam along with those who took the engineering examinations. The university had assured that the results would be out by May 23, but despite its own official announcement the same has not been declared as yet.

