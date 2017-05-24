VTU 3rd Sem CBCS Results 2017 declared, how to check

The VTU 3rd Sem CBCS Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website. The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the 3rd Semester Results 2017. The examination was conducted in December 2016/January 2017.

The result has been declared on the official website vtu.ac.in.

The regional centers of Visvesvaraya Technological University are at Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. The results of Belagavi and Kalaburagi have been released. The result can also be checked on the alternate website results.vtu.org.in.

How to check VTU 3rd Sem CBCS Results 2017:

Visit vtu.ac.in or results.vtu.org.in

or Click on results section under examination tab

Click on the activated link 'VTU Results 2017'

Enter details and hit submit

The results will appear on the screen,

Check the result Download

Take a printout

