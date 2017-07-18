VP elections: Naidu, Gandhi to file nominations today

Venkaiah Naidu and Gopalkrishna Gandhi will file their nomination papers for vice presidential elections. Naidu who was selected as the NDA's candidate is expected to file his nominations by 11 am at New Delhi.

The elections to the post of VP will be held on August 5. The UPA had last week announced the candidature of Gopalkrishna Gandhi. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and was also the former governor of West Bengal.

Read | How is the Vice President of India elected

On Monday the BJP following its parliamentary board meeting selected Naidu as the VP candidate. Naidu who holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio will have to first resign before he files his nominations. A Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards following the monsoon session of Parliament.

OneIndia News