Voters want ‘mangal’ not ‘dangal’: Reason behind SP’s ouster in UP polls, predicts BJP

On Saturday, the BJP predicted that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections the Samajwadi Party is likely to face defeat.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Lucknow, Jan 14: As the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is a divided house--with two factions fighting over ownership of the party and its symbol 'cycle'-- the Bharatiya Janata Party predicted that the ruling party is likely to be ousted from power.

[Also Read: SP symbol feud: Here are the options before the ECI]

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Keshav Prasad Maurya, president of the UP BJP unit, said voters would reject the current ruling party in UP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party
File picture of Samajwadi Party leaders in a public rally

"Public wants mangal (well-being) not dangal (fight), no matter with what symbol Saifai family contests elections, people will oust them," Maurya told ANI.

In fact, the Election Commission on Friday reserved its order on allotting the SP's symbol, which has been claimed by both party supremo Mulayam Yadav and son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In has been a while since the father and son are involved in a bitter public battle to control the reins of the 25 years old political outfit. Political pundits say in all likelihood SP is heading towards a split in the coming days.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

samajwadi party, bjp, uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, keshav prasad maurya, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, election commission, cycle

Other articles published on Jan 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 