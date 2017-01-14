Voters want ‘mangal’ not ‘dangal’: Reason behind SP’s ouster in UP polls, predicts BJP

Lucknow, Jan 14: As the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is a divided house--with two factions fighting over ownership of the party and its symbol 'cycle'-- the Bharatiya Janata Party predicted that the ruling party is likely to be ousted from power.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Keshav Prasad Maurya, president of the UP BJP unit, said voters would reject the current ruling party in UP in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Public wants mangal (well-being) not dangal (fight), no matter with what symbol Saifai family contests elections, people will oust them," Maurya told ANI.

Public wants 'mangal' not 'dangal' no matter with what symbol Saifai family contests elections, people will oust them: KP Maurya, BJP pic.twitter.com/6gY7Oj0X3S — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017

In fact, the Election Commission on Friday reserved its order on allotting the SP's symbol, which has been claimed by both party supremo Mulayam Yadav and son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In has been a while since the father and son are involved in a bitter public battle to control the reins of the 25 years old political outfit. Political pundits say in all likelihood SP is heading towards a split in the coming days.

OneIndia News