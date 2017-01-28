Vote-splitters 'pickpockets of democracy', says Narendra Modi

Panaji, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described parties contesting the Goa assembly polls only to split votes as the "pickpockets of democracy", cautioning voters against them.

Modi appealed to voters to give a "comfortable majority" to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. "The vote-cutters... they are pickpockets of democracy and such people do not wish well for anyone. They try to weaken democracy," Modi told a poll rally in Panaji on Saturday.

The BJP in Goa has slammed a number of regional parties contesting the state assembly elections, especially its former ally the Maharashtrwadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Suraksha Manch -- mentored by former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar.

The BJP leaders have accused these outfits of playing spoilsport.

"You give a comfortable majority to the BJP in Goa to make sure the unprecedented development of the state continues," Modi said. Elections to the 40-member state legislative assembly in Goa will be held on February 4.

Also ranged against the BJP are the opposition Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

IANS