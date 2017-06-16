Vizag airport ruckus: Total of 6 airlines bar TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, Jet Airways and Vistara on Friday barred Telugu Desam Party's member of Parliament J.C. Diwakar Reddy from flying on their flights after his alleged unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister said,''I will get entire incident enquired into to find out exact details & ensure that lawful outcomes follow.''

The development comes after the TDP MP allegedly created a ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied a boarding pass for reporting late for an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, was said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo airline staff. The MP had reported at the check-in counter 28 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight against the regulation of 45 minutes.

As the airline staff told him they cannot issue him a boarding pass, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with them. Closed-circuit television footage aired on some television channels showed the TDP leader shouting at the airline staff as some security personnel tried to control him. Interestingly, the MP managed to board the flight but it was not clear who intervened to get him the boarding pass.

In March, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was accused of assaulting an Air India staff, following which several airlines banned him from flying on their planes till he apologised.

Gaikwad later submitted a letter to the Aviation Minister to express 'regret', after which AI revoked the ban, followed by the Federation of Indian Airlines and other private airlines.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)